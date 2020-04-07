Tigers staying in touch with versatile Peach State standout

Members of Clemson’s coaching staff have been keeping in regular contact with Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County athlete Tyler Morehead, a standout two-way prospect in the class of 2021.

Morehead, rated as a four-star by ESPN, plays both running back and safety and is open to lining up on either side of the ball at the next level.

The Tigers are interested in the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder as a safety.

“The contact has been good,” Morehead said. “They send me encouraging quotes and stuff about the school so I can learn more about Clemson. So I can say we are in contact almost every day.”

Morehead camped at Clemson last summer and then returned to campus for the Wake Forest game in November. He has been communicating the most with safeties coach Mickey Conn and area recruiter Danny Pearman.

“I would say we have a good relationship,” Morehead said. “They both met my family when I came up and we sat down and had a great conversation.”

Morehead’s offer list features Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, NC State and West Virginia among others. He claims no favorites right now but has a commitment timeframe in mind.

“I would probably make my decision around this upcoming football season,” he said.

How would Clemson fit in his recruitment if it were to jump into the mix with an offer before he makes his decision?

“That would be a big-time offer and they would most definitely be one of my top choices,” Morehead said.

“Clemson overall just has a good atmosphere and it’s a good college to attend,” he added of his interest in the school.

As a junior last season, Morehead rushed for 1,548 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading his team to an 11-2 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs.

