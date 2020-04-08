4-star Carolinas linebacker talks Clemson, recruitment

Salisbury (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalon Walker is enjoying the recruiting process as a class of 2022 prospect that is closing in on double digit scholarship offers.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Walker, who is drawing significant early interest from the Tigers, to get the latest in his recruitment.

“Recruiting is going well,” he said. “Lots of new scholarships offers and lots of new universities showing interest.”

Texas A&M and Arizona State joined Walker’s offer list toward the end of last month, following offers from Kentucky, Virginia Tech and NC State earlier this year. South Carolina extended an offer in December after in-state schools Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest offered first last summer.

Walker (6-3, 205) has worked out at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in each of the past three summers, putting himself firmly on the Tigers’ radar with his camp showings, and he spent substantial time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables upon returning to campus for an unofficial visit during spring practice in early March.

According to Walker, Venables explained how they envision him being deployed on Clemson’s defense if he were to play there.

“How I can be a good fit into the defense playing the linebacker position and I could be moved around in the secondary,” Walker said.

Walker had another visit to Clemson planned, but it got cancelled when the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting in response to the coronavirus.

“I was supposed to go to the Clemson spring game on April 4,” he said, “but because of what’s going on I wasn’t able to attend.”

With the NCAA’s dead period recently being extended through at least the end of May, it remains to be seen whether Walker will be able to make the visits he was hoping to this summer.

“I was planning to go to Auburn, Louisville, Georgia and Clemson,” he said.

Walker says he has no early favorites in his recruitment right now, though one school is standing out by how hard they’re recruiting him.

“Right now I think North Carolina is,” he said.

Walker is a candidate to eventually receive an offer from Clemson, and if that happens, the Tigers will be a legitimate contender for his commitment.

“I would say they would be in the race of who I would commit to,” he said.

Walker is ranked as the No. 14 outside linebacker and No. 176 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

