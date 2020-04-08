5-star corner names Clemson among top schools

Clemson has made the cut for one of its five-star cornerback targets in the class of 2021.

Tony Grimes of Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne named the Tigers one of his top eight schools via social media Wednesday night along with Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Clemson has gotten Grimes on its campus a few times in the past, most recently for the Texas A&M game last season.

Grimes has set a commitment date of Dec. 1. He is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.