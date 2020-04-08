Clemson Flashback: Catanzaro sends 2011 Tigers to ACC Championship Game

Chandler Catanzaro drilled a 43-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give No. 9 Clemson a 31-28 victory over Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, 2011.

Catanzaro’s kick clinched the ACC Atlantic Division Championship at the same time, sending the Tigers to the 2011 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, where it went on to beat No. 5 Virginia Tech for its first conference championship in 20 years.

Catanzaro’s kick was the first walk-off kick ever at Memorial Stadium, which opened its doors in 1942.

Relive all the action from the Tigers’ exciting win in this photo gallery. LINK

