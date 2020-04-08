Rising in-state lineman loves Swinney, Clemson

A rising junior offensive lineman on Clemson’s radar has seen his recruitment take off in recent days with several Power Five scholarship offers coming his way.

Since March 28, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have all offered North Augusta (S.C.) Fox Creek tackle Nick Williams, who is excited by the sudden flurry of college attention but trying not to let it go to his head.

“It’s amazing,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “It’s overwhelming, but I’m just keeping my composure. I can’t let it get to me.”

Several other schools, meanwhile, are showing interest in the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams.

“Virginia Tech, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia,” he listed.

The class of 2022 recruit made a couple of unofficial visits to Clemson last season for its games against Texas A&M and Boston College.

“It was crazy,” Williams said of his experiences in Death Valley. “They have a huge fan base.”

Williams also attended some other games in the fall, including at Georgia Tech, Georgia and South Carolina, and then made trips to Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State for their respective junior days earlier this year.

Moving forward, after the NCAA ends the dead period it instituted because of the coronavirus, which is currently effective through at least May 31, Williams is looking to get back on the road and make some more visits.

“Basically the schools that offered me, I want to get a chance to go over there and see the campus and everything,” he said.

Williams actually grew up a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs despite living in the Palmetto State, but he is very interested in Clemson and loves the faith-based culture Dabo Swinney has built within his program.

“Dabo, he has his players right, and he’s doing it through God,” Williams said. “I’ve seen everything, like the YouTube videos and stuff. In every YouTube video, he talks about God, and that’s what I like about them.”

