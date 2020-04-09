4-star Clemson safety target gives recruiting update

The Clemson Insider recently checked in with one of the Tigers’ defensive back targets in the 2021 class, Beggs (Okla.) four-star safety Kendal Daniels, to get an update on his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect received an offer from Clemson on March 19 and is being recruited hard by members of the staff.

“Every day we talk,” he said.

Specifically, Daniels has been communicating with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn, and he said they have spoken a lot about “family.”

Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Southern Cal have all offered Daniels since Clemson pulled the trigger, joining schools such as Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oregon among others on his lengthy offer list.

Along with Clemson, Daniels feels three programs are pursuing him the hardest right now.

“Texas A&M, LSU, OU,” he said.

According to Daniels, there is a trio of schools he wants to visit after the NCAA lifts the dead period it instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clemson, LSU and Texas A&M,” he said.

All in-person recruiting is currently suspended through May 31.

Daniels is considered an Oklahoma lean, having grown up a Sooners fan and visited Norman numerous times. He is ranked as the No. 4 safety and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

