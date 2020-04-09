Clemson Flashback: Tigers win first ACC Championship in 20 years

On December 3, 2011, Clemson won its first ACC Championship in 20 years when it defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech, 38-10, in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Hokies were ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll heading into the game. The win tied for the highest-ranked team Clemson beat in its history, at the time.

It was the Tigers’ second win over Virginia Tech in 2011 after going 22 years without a win in the series. Clemson beat the Hokies, 23-3, on October 1, 2011 in Blacksburg, Va.

The victory was also Clemson’s 10th win of the year, marking the first time since 1990 the Tigers won 10 games in a college football season.

Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd was named the game’s MVP after he completed 20-of-29 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. The win also clinched the Tigers’ first berth in the Orange Bowl in 30 years.

