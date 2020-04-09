Swinney: D-line in much ‘different place’ than last year

Last spring, following the departure of the “Power Rangers” – Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant – Clemson had big voids to fill on its defensive line and several talented but inexperienced players that the coaches needed to try to get ready to play in the fall.

This spring, the defensive line unit looked a lot different according to head coach Dabo Swinney, who loved what he saw from returning D-ends Justin Foster, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll.

“With our D-line, the biggest thing is I wanted to see all those guys who played last year come back in a different place, and we did,” Swinney said recently. “All those guys — Foster, Xavier Thomas, K.J. and Mascoll – those four guys right there, they look the part now.”

Foster was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a junior in 2019 after recording 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and forced fumble in 15 games (13 starts), and Xavier Thomas earned third-team All-ACC honors with 31 tackles (8.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery despite missing a few games due to a concussion during his sophomore campaign.

Henry posted 22 tackles (4.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks and three pass breakups in 350 snaps, while Mascoll logged 16 tackles (1.0 for loss) in 252 snaps. Both were redshirt freshmen last season.

“We were running those guys out there this time last year and we were kind of hoping that we could develop them and put a good group together because it was more just talent,” Swinney said. “Now, it’s not just talent – we’ve got the combination of talent and knowledge and work ethic and more commitment and a little better chemistry and again, knowledge and understanding. They’ve all been exposed a little bit last year as far as what they have to do to be great players.”

Add in redshirt freshman Greg Williams, a former linebacker-turned-defensive end, and true freshman Myles Murphy, a former five-star prospect, and Swinney believes the Tigers have a chance to be really good on the edge.

“I feel really good there about that group, and then you throw in Myles Murphy and Greg Williams … Wow!” he said.

Swinney is also bullish about the guys Clemson has on the interior defensive line.

All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis is back after an outstanding true freshman season, along with veteran players Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams, redshirt sophomore Darnell Jefferies, sophomore Ruke Orhorhoro and redshirt freshman Etinosa Reuben.

The Tigers also welcomed former No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee and fellow highly regarded prospect Demonte Capehart to the fold in spring practice after they enrolled early in January.

“Same thing at D-tackle … We’re just so much further along than where we were this time last year,” Swinney said. “It’s so exciting for me to know what we’ve got a chance to be. And then same thing, you throw in Capehart and Bresee, I mean you’ve got a special group.”

