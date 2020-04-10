4-star Alabama DE fell in love with Clemson instantly

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville defensive end Justice Finkley received his first offer from LSU in September 2018 and has steadily racked up offers since.

The four-star class of 2022 recruit now has a double-digit list of college opportunities, while Clemson, Alabama and South Carolina are among other schools showing interest.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Finkley (6-2, 255) about his recruitment, interest in the Tigers and more.

“Everything is going great,” he said. “I am enjoying the recruiting process, learning more about different schools and their programs.”

Finkley traveled to Tennessee in February and was planning to make some more trips this spring before the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had a few lined up such as South Carolina, Kentucky, Clemson, Auburn and Michigan,” he said.

Finkley has been to Clemson twice, first to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and then to attend the Florida State game at Death Valley last season.

“I loved it,” Finkley said of those visits. “Fell in love with the campus and staff as soon as I got there.”

As a sophomore last season, Finkley was credited with 64 total tackles, including 16 for loss and eight sacks.

Clemson coaches liked what they saw from Finkley at camp and have expressed interest in what he has to offer as a player.

“They like my overall work ethic as an athlete, also my speed off the ball, focus and intensity during the game,” he said.

Finkley’s offer list includes Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Louisville among others.

If Clemson were to enter the mix with an offer in the future, it would clearly mean a lot to Finkley.

“First of all I love the leadership of the program,” he said. “I can tell that character and values are important. I definitely love the style of play. Clemson is a championship team. I feel like I would grow exponentially as a player and a person. An offer coming from them would be an honor.”

Along with Clemson, Finkley has visited Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan and UAB thus far in his recruiting process. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 weakside defensive end and No. 165 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

