4-star QB still planning return visit to Clemson

Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star Jacurri Brown, one of the top dual-threat quarterback prospects in the 2022 class, visited Clemson during spring practice in early March and was slated to be back on campus toward the end of last month.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound rising junior saw that return visit get cancelled when the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he still plans to make his way back to Tigertown at some point in the future.

“I’d like to take pictures in the uniforms and get more one-on-one time with coaches and probably meet players,” Brown told The Clemson Insider.

Along with Clemson, Brown was able to check out Auburn and Georgia before the NCAA instituted its dead period in mid-March. He had also been scheduled to visit Florida and Virginia Tech in addition to returning to Clemson.

Even though the Tigers weren’t able to get him on campus again, they made a great impression while playing host to him March 7.

Asked what stands out most to him about the program, Brown said, “The fact that you can sense the family and togetherness, and it seems like I won’t have to worry about a head coaching change, and just the tradition. It’s just like where I’m at (Lowndes High School).”

Brown owns a double-digit offer list which features schools such as Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia and Virginia Tech, with many more offers surely on the way as he progresses through the process.

The Peach State signal-caller claims no top schools at this early juncture of his recruitment but says the Tigers would be one of his favorites if they opt to join the mix with an offer down the road.

“Top 3,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Brown threw for 1,330 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 1,559 yards and 20 more scores on the ground.

How does he describe himself as a quarterback?

“Hard-working, athletic, smart, humbled,” he said.

Brown is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 dual-threat QB and No. 159 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

