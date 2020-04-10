Clemson Flashback: Tajh Boyd sets ACC record

Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd set an ACC record with eight touchdown responsibilities in the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 62-48 win over NC State on November 17, 2012 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Boyd, who went onto win ACC Player of the Year honors, threw five touchdowns and ran for three more. He set a then school-record 529 total yards. Also, he totaled five passing touchdowns in a game for third time in a four-game stretch.

As for the Tigers, the win wrapped up a seven-win conference season (7-1), the first time the program won seven ACC games in a season since 1983.

In a wild shootout, Clemson and NC State combined for 1,351 yards of offense while setting an ACC record, at the time, with 110 points. It is still the most points scored in a game by both teams at Death Valley.

Clemson racked up 754 yards on 102 plays. The Tigers trailed 24-13 in the second quarter, but then scored the game’s next 42 points to take a 55-24 lead with 4:13 to play in the third. It also was Clemson’s 13th straight win at Memorial Stadium, which at the time was a school record.

Relive all the excitement from Boyd’s and Clemson’s record day in this photo gallery. LINK

