NFL Draft analyst describes Isaiah Simmons to Justin Timberlake

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah still has Isaiah Simmons has his No. 3 overall prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft. However, because of needs at other positions by the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, the long time NFL Draft analyst can see the former Clemson linebacker falling to the Cleveland Browns at No. 10.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

It is not an indictment on Simmons’ ability. Jeremiah believes he is one of the best players in the draft, and he says whoever does select Simmons, they are going to get, not only one of the best players in the draft, but a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think the impressive part about him is not to try and pigeonhole him,” Jeremiah said on the NFL Network’s “Path to the Draft” Wednesday night. “I am not going to do that.”

This past season, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables designed his whole scheme around Simmons, while playing him all over the field. Simmons lined up at strongside linebacker, played the nickel, played free safety, played strong safety and weakside linebacker.

In all, he played over 100 snaps at five different positions.

“He can do so many different things at such a high level. I think it is a mistake if you try to pigeonhole him into just one spot,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah’s NFL Network colleague, Bucky Brooks agrees.

“When I look at him. I see him really as a big nickel, meaning a big nickel back, a guy who can be an outside linebacker that plays over the slot, he matches over tight ends,” Brooks said. “He can do a lot of different things coming off the edge.

“I think the challenge for coaches is to have a clear plan for how to use Isaiah Simmons. He is definitely a talented game-changer, but you have to have a clear plan for how to use him.”

Jeremiah feels the best way to use Simmons is how the Los Angeles Chargers use Derwin James, who he says is a similar player. James is employed all over the field, but his biggest strength is in the box where he can wreck running games.

“There are similarities and you can deploy them in different ways depending on who the opponent is,” Jeremiah said.

The NFL analyst then used an analogy to best describe Simmons’ abilities.

“You don’t ask Justin Timberlake to sing, dance or act. When you can do all three, let him do all three,” Jeremiah said.

Below is a video that shows exactly what Jeremiah is talking about.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

