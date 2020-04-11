Higgins doesn’t care about mock drafts, though they all say the same thing

Tee Higgins is not one to really follow any mock drafts. However, if he did, he would see he stands in a pretty good position heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Right now, the former Clemson wide receiver seems to be a lock for the first round. Just about every mock draft that matters, has Higgins going in the first 30 picks.

NFL Network’s main draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, has Higgins has his No. 27 overall prospect, which he updated on April 5. He picks Higgins to be selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 25 overall pick in the draft.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., has the former Tiger going even higher in the draft. Kiper is high on Higgins and he thinks NFL teams are too. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders will select Higgins with the 19th overall pick.

“None of that stuff matters. You don’t know when you’re going to get picked,” Higgins said.

Higgins is right, no one really knows when they will be picked in the draft, but mock drafts do give expectations on where fans might be able to see a player come off the board. Going by team needs and where teams are currently drafting, Higgins could land with the Raiders at 19, the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21, the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22 or No. 25, the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28 or the Green Bay Packers at No. 30.

It does not seem likely Higgins falls into the second round. Though, as Higgins said, no one truly knows. Kiper’s counterpart on ESPN, Todd McShay, has Higgins going No. 30 in the first round to the Packers. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has Higgins going in his top 25 picks.

If Higgins does go in the first round, he will definitely join his Clemson teammate Isaiah Simmons. The linebacker is a surefire top 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25.

Higgins finished his Clemson career with 135 receptions for 2,448 and 27 touchdowns. His 27 touchdowns tied Deandre Hopkins’ Clemson record, which he also shares with former Tiger receiver Sammy Watkins.

This past season, Higgins earned All-ACC First-Team honors after he led the Tigers with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns on 59 catches. The 6-foot-4 receiver averaged 19.8 yards per catch. He was voted as the ACC Championship Game’s MVP after he tallied an ACC Championship record 182 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns also tied a Clemson record for touchdown receptions in a game.

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is also thought of as a possible first-round selection. However, Terrell does not seem to be a lock as Simmons and Higgins do.

If the three former Tigers do go in the first-round of the draft, it will mark the second straight year Clemson has had three players selected on Day 1 of the draft. Last year, former Clemson defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence all went in the first 17 picks of the draft. That was the first time that happened in Clemson history.

Below is a video that shows why Higgins seems to be a first-round pick.