Son of former Tiger shares latest on his recruitment

As Clemson looks to close out its 2021 offensive line class with a tackle or two, it is staying in contact with a local OT prospect whose father played for the Tigers in the mid-1990s.

Greer (S.C.) High School’s Jaydon Collins (6-6, 260) — the son of former Clemson tight end Jason Collins — continues to communicate regularly with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Coach Caldwell always checks in on me to see how I’m doing,” Jaydon said.

The two are building a solid relationship, according to Jaydon.

“It’s good,” he said. “He always sends me some motivational stuff.”

Jaydon made his first recruiting visit to Clemson for its junior day March 7 and had a great experience checking out the program he grew up rooting for.

“The thing that I love about Clemson the most is the family atmosphere in the sense that the coaches are really cool off the field but on the field they know how to get after you and push you to be a better athlete,” he said.

Collins has collected Power Five offers from Duke, Wake Forest, Boston College, Louisville, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana and Illinois, while a group of other programs are showing interest.

“All the schools that have offered me are staying in touch,” he said, “but the schools that have not offered me but keeping in touch are Clemson, Miami, UNC, UCF, WKU and Georgia Tech.”

Collins was scheduled to visit Wake Forest, West Virginia, Louisville and Liberty this spring, but those visits were cancelled when the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, which may end up altering his commitment timing.

“Before all of this started I wanted to make my decision before the summer ends,” he said, “but now I had to sit down with my parents and talk about it.”

Prior to visiting Clemson last month, Collins also attended junior days at Wake Forest and West Virginia. He visited Clemson last summer as well to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

