Taylor ‘still 100-percent committed’ to Clemson

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork’s Will Taylor made a verbal pledge to Clemson’s baseball program last July and says his commitment to the Tigers remains solid nine months later despite the fact he is drawing some college interest as a football player as well.

“I’m still 100-percent committed to play baseball,” the class of 2021 recruit told The Clemson Insider.

Taylor, who has been recruited by Clemson as an outfielder with the possibility of playing some middle infield too, recently received a football offer from Gardner-Webb as a receiver/athlete and is getting interest from Appalachian State.

Both Clemson and South Carolina have also shown football interest in the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, and he made a football recruiting visit to South Carolina in January before traveling to Clemson for its football junior day in March.

The Tigers like Taylor as a slot receiver, and he continues to communicate with receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“We stay in touch on a regular basis,” he said. “We just keep up with each other.”

Taylor also visited Clemson for several football games last season and has gotten to know Grisham well while on campus.

“I have a good relationship with Coach Grisham,” he said. “Before he was the receivers coach, I had been on a couple of visits and he was the guy that showed me around the facilities. He’s a great guy.”

Looking ahead to his senior football and baseball seasons at Dutch Fork, Taylor’s goal is to “win state championships in both sports.”

Although Taylor can’t work out with his teammates right now during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he is staying in shape on his own as he tries to get prepared for football season.

“I still have access to a gym,” he said. “I’ve been doing the team workouts and a lot of running routes. I’ve been doing a lot of sprints and working on getting quicker and faster.”

Regardless of whether he’s on the gridiron or diamond, Taylor describes himself as a “team player in both sports.”

“In baseball my strengths are speed and getting on base,” he added. “In football my strengths are making defenders miss and extending plays with the ball in my hands.”

