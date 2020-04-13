Clemson legacy recruit honored by Higgins comp

Jackson Fields is on Clemson’s recruiting radar as a class of 2022 prospect whose father, Stacy, played tight end for the Tigers from 1987-90.

The younger Fields, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wide receiver from Elkins High in Missouri City, Texas, has participated in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp over the last few summers and drawn comparisons from the coaching staff to a young Tee Higgins.

Fields told The Clemson Insider he can see why he has been likened to the former Clemson star and potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

“I see comparisons between me and him because of our size and just our length and how we can track the ball down,” Fields said. “I feel like my game is really his game, and I really appreciated that comparison because Tee Higgins, he’s going to be an NFL receiver in the upcoming draft. So, to get compared to him is just a great honor.”

Fields has been training with Justin Allen, the younger brother of former Clemson All-American tight end Dwayne Allen, and it is helping him attract attention from college coaches on social media.

“I’ve been able to get a little clout because my trainer, Justin Allen, has been posting me when I’m in the lab with him, and I’ve had multiple D-I coaches follow me on Twitter now,” he said. “Multiple coaches have been following me from Southern University in Louisiana, Oklahoma has followed me, LSU and USC also. So, I’m just planning on going to a whole bunch of camps to try to get my name out there some more.”

When he’s not training with Allen, Fields is working out on his own as he tries to bulk up and get his body ready for his upcoming junior season.

“My dad, he was a football player, so we’ve always had weights,” he said. “So, I’m just sticking on weights, push-ups, and we have a field in our neighborhood. We go there and run every other day, just try to stay in shape and get stronger.”

Fields hopes to receive his first offer by the end of this coming season because if that happens, he believes the floodgates may open.

“I feel like if I receive one offer, then the offers will just start pouring in hopefully,” he said.

Fields would be grateful for an offer from any program, but there are a few schools he is especially interested in.

“Clemson, Oklahoma of course, USF just because of the relationship I have with Coach (Jeff) Scott, and for some reason I’m in love with Arizona State,” he said. “I don’t know really why, but I feel like Arizona State is just a cool school I’d like to go visit someday also.”

In his first season at Elkins as a sophomore in 2019, Fields recorded 20 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns, including two scores of 20-plus yards, to go with a handful of pancake blocks.

