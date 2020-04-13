Stud Florida safety wants to visit Clemson again

Hallandale (Fla.) four-star Alfonzo Allen (pictured right) is one of the top safeties in the 2022 class and one of the top overall prospects in the class regardless of position.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout has over two dozen offers with two seasons of high school football still to play, and he is feeling wanted by all the schools on his offer list.

“Really all the schools are really showing a lot of love,” he said.

So far in the recruiting process, Allen has made visits to Clemson, Florida, Miami, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He was planning to check out several more schools this spring, but those trips were put on hold when the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

“Maryland, Arizona State, North Carolina and Nebraska and Miami,” he said of where he wanted to visit.

Allen would like to visit Clemson again this summer, if he can, to spend more time with the coaches.

“I just want to get to talk more with Coach (Mike) Reed. That’s my guy, and Coach (Brent) Venables,” he said.

Allen was able to meet them when he was on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

“They’re good guys,” he said. “They’ve got good passion about the game. They’ve got a good spirit. They have a lot of energy, too.”

Clemson highly appeals to Allen overall with both its football program and the university in general.

“They send a lot of players to the NFL,” he said. “They’re a winning program and they’re good in academics as well.”

Allen continues to rack up offers, recently adding Georgia, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Duke to a list that already included Florida State, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Penn State among others.

When is Allen looking to make his college decision in the future?

“Towards the end of my senior year,” he said.

Allen would be honored if Clemson decides to jump into the mix with an offer moving forward.

“That would mean a lot to me because that’s a winning program, that’s a good program, that’s a national champ program,” he said. “So, it would mean a lot.”

While Allen is listed as a safety by the major recruiting services, he prides himself on his versatility as a defender.

“I can play anything on the field,” he said. “I can be a hybrid safety, I can play nickel, I can play deep safety, I can play the hash – it doesn’t matter. I can play anything on defense.”

Allen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 safety and No. 128 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Get your official Clemson gear right here!