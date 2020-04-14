National radio host says Lawrence ‘has a chance to be a legend’

Fox Sports One’s Colin Cowherd is high on Trevor Lawrence.

A week after he said he believes the New England Patriots will tank for Clemson’s quarterback in next year’s NFL Draft, on Tuesday he said Lawrence has a chance to be a legend.

Not that he is wrong. Lawrence is on the verge of being a legend at Clemson.

The junior is already 25-1 as a starter for the Tigers and he ranks in the top 3 or top 5 in just about every career passing category. He has already guided the Tigers to one national championship, as a freshman, and last year he took Clemson back to the national championship game before falling to LSU.

“Trevor Lawrence has a chance to be a legend,” Cowherd said. “Huge arm, huge hands, huge frame. That’s what a legend is supposed to look like at 19.”

However, it is not just Lawrence’s body type that makes him a possible legend. It’s the way he plays the game, too. He is a competitor. He thrives to be the best, and his work backs that up.

Lawrence is, obviously, already one of the best players in Clemson history and he will have a chance to move up on that list. He could possibly break Tajh Boyd’s and Deshaun Watson’s records when it is all said and done.

In his two years to this point, he has already moved into the top 4 in Clemson history in passing yards, sixth in attempts, fourth in completions, fourth in completion percentage, fifth in yards per attempt, third in touchdown passes and first in interception avoidance and passing efficiency.

On Monday’s show, former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow came on and said he sees a lot of similarities in Lawrence that he did in Watson. One of the things, is Lawrence’s ability not to make the moment too big.

“He is like a suffer. You know,” Renfrow said. “He just kind of has that relax mentality, the long hair and is just the coolest guy on the field and nothing is over the top for him … ‘If I don’t make the play on this play, no big deal. I will make a 50-yard throw on the next play.’ It is the best is yet to come for him.”

Last week, Cowherd felt the Patriots might be tanking for Lawrence by the way they have treated the whole Tom Brady situation. They have not really replaced Brady with any one close to his level and they have not used free agency to bring in any top-level players either.

Lawrence is expected to be the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-6, 225-pounds, he has the size and arm talent to be an NFL caliber quarterback and has the leadership and the other uncanny attributes that have carried him to success at the high school and college level.

“I think New England has a plan. I think [Bill] Belichick thinks about everybody and my guess is, that is their direction,” Cowherd said.

