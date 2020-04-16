Clemson a dream offer for 4-star Alabama recruit

Caden Story is one of the top prospects from the state of Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class. The four-star athlete from Lanett, Ala., has offers from Maryland and Tennessee, and it figures to only be a matter of time before he sees more offers come his way following a strong sophomore season at Lanett High School in 2019.

Story is on Clemson’s radar and also attracting interest from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky. The talented 6-foot-4, 234-pounder told The Clemson Insider recently that two of those schools represent his “dream” offers.

“Clemson and Alabama,” he said.

The Tigers are intrigued by Story’s ability as a defensive end and invited him to attend their game against Wofford at Death Valley last November. He made the visit and came away very impressed by his experience on campus.

“I’m interested in Clemson because of the feel I had there,” he said. “Family type feeling.”

Last season, Story recorded 68 tackles, including 14 for loss and eight sacks, while also catching eight passes for 74 yards and rushing nine times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Most schools are recruiting him as a defensive end or tight end.

Describing himself as a player and person, Story feels he has a lot to offer to college football programs as a student-athlete.

“I’m a hard worker, leader, competitive, respectful and responsible,” he said.

Looking ahead, whenever the NCAA’s dead period comes to an end – as of now, all in-person recruiting is suspended through May 31 due to COVID-19 – Story wants to get back on the road and has several schools in mind he hopes to visit.

“Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky,” he listed. “Hopefully I can back to Clemson also.”

Story is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 prospect from Alabama and No. 168 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

