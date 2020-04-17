Collins feels Tigers have ‘very strong’ chance with top WR

One of the earliest commitments in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class came from Atlanta four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins, who was the second player to join the class when he gave his verbal pledge last September 7 while on campus for the Texas A&M game.

Seven months later, the Tigers now have 10 commits, and they will likely sign around 18 in this cycle according to head coach Dabo Swinney. His program’s 2021 class currently ranks No. 2 nationally, but regardless of where it finishes in the rankings, Collins believes the group has plenty of potential to make a difference after it joins the team next year.

“I don’t really care about rankings,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s our guys and we’re just going to play football. None of that other stuff matters. But I think we’re going to be pretty good. We’re all going to come together and make a great impact.”

Collins is doing his part to help Clemson recruit one of its top remaining targets, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star receiver Troy Stellato, and feels good about where the Tigers stand with him right now.

Stellato is down to Clemson and Ohio State and wants to make a commitment before his senior year.

“Very strong,” Collins said of their chances with Stellato. “I think we can get him.”

If Stellato decides to join Collins and fellow Clemson four-star receiver commit Beaux Collins, Dacari thinks they could be quite the trio at receiver for the Tigers in the future.

“Something different. Just bring something different to the table, something the world’s never seen before,” he said.

For Dacari personally, he is finding ways to work out and stay in shape while still social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds right now and wants to get down to 195 and maintain that weight.

“Usually it’s just working out around the house,” he said. “So, usually I go to the park by myself and stay clear of people, try to run hills, do different things, run some routes.”

Dacari will play his senior season at Westlake High in Atlanta after transferring from McEachern in Powder Springs, Ga. He is ranked as high as the No. 127 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.

