Former Clemson O-Lineman loses father, family home to fire

Former Clemson offensive lineman Kalon Davis and his family are going through a tough time.

Davis’ family home burned Thursday night in Chester, S.C., and his father lost his life in the fire. His mother suffered severe injuries and is at the burn center in Augusta, Ga.

Former Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott has set up a GoFundMe page so the Clemson Family and the South Florida Family can help Davis and his family in his time of need. Davis is working as a graduate assistant coach on Scott’s South Florida Staff.

Clemson Family and USF Family please consider helping one of our own. Kalon Davis’ Family home burned down last night and his father did not survive. His mother is in critical condition. Please join me in supporting Kalon and his family during this time https://t.co/1YmpL5pRn9 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 18, 2020

Davis was recruited and played for Scott’s dad at Clemson in 2010, Brad Scott, who works as his son’s Football Administrator at South Florida. Davis played in 49 games during his Clemson career, including 21 starts. He earned honorable All-ACC honors after his senior season in 2014.

He played on Clemson’s first ACC Championship team in 20 years in 2011 and was on Clemson bowl teams that beat LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma in consecutive years.