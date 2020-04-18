Former Tiger selected No. 27 overall in WNBA Draft

Clemson’s Kobi Thornton became just the third former Tiger in the women’s program history to be drafted by a WNBA team Friday when the Atlanta Dream selected her in third round.

Thornton was the No. 27 overall pick in the draft.

“I’m very proud of Kobi and happy for this next part of her journey,” Clemson’s Amanda Butler said in a Clemson release. “It’s been a pleasure and privilege to coach her. Everyone knows what a great player she is, but most don’t get to see the person she is. She has a great heart and is an all-star teammate. I’m very excited to watch her grow and develop as a pro. I will be the president of her fan club.”

Thornton was the third selection in the third round, joining former Tigers Erin Batth (2001) and Chrissy Floyd (2003) to be drafted by a WNBA team. She is the seventh draft pick coached by Butler. Thornton was one of eight players from the Atlantic Coast Conference taken in this year’s draft.

“I’m so happy for Kobi. She has the athleticism to play in the WNBA, but it will be much more physical than she is accustomed,” former Clemson head coach and analyst Jim Davis said. “Coach Butler and her staff have worked hard to help Kobi develop and I hope she has a long, successful career.”

Thornton, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018-19, finished her career 11th on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,440 points), sixth in career rebounds list (772) and third in career blocks list (143). She appeared in 120 games in her career, tallied 74 double-figure scoring games and 19 career double-doubles. Following her junior season, Thornton was invited to the 2019 US Pan-Am Games Trials.

“Kobi Thornton is a super talented and versatile player with a game that will translate to the pro level,” ACC Network Analyst and former Tigers Kelly Gramlich said. “She has impressive size and length and has improved so much at Clemson. She can play outside the paint and help spread the floor for a young, rebuilding team in Atlanta.”

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

