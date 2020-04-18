Simmons is ESPN’s top prospect for 2020 Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is five days away, and ESPN ranks former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons as its top prospect heading into Thursday’s event.

Being the top prospect does not mean Simmons will be selected as the No. 1 pick in the draft. Most selections are based on team needs or whomever is the best player on the board at the time a team makes a selection. The Cincinnati Bengals, who have the first pick in the 2020 Draft, are expected to take former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the No. 3 prospect, according to ESPN.

The article says Simmons has the modern-day build to play linebacker in the NFL and as the speed and length to contribute all over the field. The unanimous All-American, just the sixth in Clemson history, ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

He also had a 1.51 in the 10-yard shuttle and a 2.49 in the 20-yard shuttle. He recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump.

On the football field, Simmons displays his unique abilities everywhere. He led the Tigers this past season with 107 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. Of those, 16 tackles were behind the line of scrimmage, 8.5 were sacks. He also broke up 10 passes, had 15 quarterback pressures, three interceptions and forced one fumble.

For his talents, he won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and was named a unanimous First-Team All-American.

Simmons is not the only Clemson player ranked high on ESPN’s board. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is No. 24 on the list, while cornerback A.J. Terrell comes in at No. 28.

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson also made the list. The All-American guard is ranked No. 95 overall by the ESPN.

Simmons is expected to be a top 10 selection on Thursday and has been predicted to go as high as No. 3 in the draft. Most of the major mock drafts have Higgins going in the first round, and as high as No. 18 overall.

Terrell is not a shoe in for the first round, though some mocks do have him coming off the board in the first round. He too has been predicted as high as No. 18.

The NFL Draft will run next Thursday-Saturday.

