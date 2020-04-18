Swinney loves weapons Tigers have at receiver behind Ross

Everybody knows about Justyn Ross, Clemson’s leading returning wide receiver who paced the Tigers in catches (66) last season while finishing second on the team behind Tee Higgins with 865 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Even more will be asked of Ross this season with Higgins headed to the NFL, but the star rising junior will have no shortage of talented weapons around him to help make plays and take some of the pressure off him.

Head coach Dabo Swinney loved what he saw from the entire receiving corps this spring, especially the improvement he noticed from Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata following their freshmen seasons in 2019.

Both Ngata and Ladson played in all 15 games last season, with Ngata hauling in 17 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and Ladson recording nine receptions for 128 yards and three scores as well.

“Joe and Frank, first of all, are just as I thought they would be,” Swinney said. “I thought they both had some moments last year. Frank missed all of (fall) camp with his foot and was hurt. He literally got back game week, and that really kind of set him back. Took him a little while to kind of get better. He had some moments and learned, had some great days in practice and things like that. He looks like a different guy. I love what I’ve seen out of him. And then Joe is just … He made big plays all year, and physically he’s pretty special. Now mentally he’s really caught up, and technically and fundamentally, he’s made a huge step. So, pleased with him.”

Swinney had high praise for another young receiver in Brannon Spector, who saw action in three games while redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.

“I think he has got a chance to be just a super player,” Swinney said. “I think he’s going to have an unbelievable career. He’s got four years to go, and I think he can be one of those guys that can really do some great things.”

The Tigers also return their starting slot receiver, senior Amari Rodgers, who suffered an ACL injury last spring but recovered remarkably fast and missed only the season opener against Georgia Tech before returning in Week 2 against Texas A&M.

Rodgers, who finished the year with 30 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns, was able to play without a knee brace this spring and said he felt much faster and more explosive minus the extra weight of the brace.

“Amari looks awesome, especially without the brace,” Swinney said during spring practice. “He’s confident, he’s flying around, so pleased with him.”

Another senior among Clemson’s receivers, Cornell Powell, could have considered transferring to another program with a less crowded depth chart and an easier path to playing time. Instead, he decided to stick it out with the Tigers, and that decision paid off during Clemson’s nine spring practices as he led the team in catches.

“He’s playing faster and with more confidence than he’s played,” Swinney said. “This is the best nine practices he’s had in his Clemson career consistency wise, just day in and day out. He’s got a real sense of urgency to him.”

Clemson also welcomed true freshman E.J. Williams to the fold after he enrolled early in January, and he showed very well in his first run with the Tigers this spring.

“E.J. is just a great young talent,” Swinney said. “He really is.”

Add all the pieces together, and Swinney feels really good about Clemson’s receiver position heading into next season.

“We’ve got a good group,” he said. “Got a really good group.”

