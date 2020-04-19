4-star Mullen talks Clemson, recruitment

Coconut Creek (Fla.) cornerback Trevell Mullen’s recruitment is starting to gain traction, with a couple of Power Five programs recently joining his offer list that figures to keep on growing moving forward.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh and Arkansas extended offers to Mullen, a class of 2022 prospect who is the youngest brother of former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders corner Trayvon Mullen.

“Everything is going great,” Trevell said of his recruitment. “It always feels great to get new schools to offer, but it’s amazing.”

Trevell, now rated as a four-star prospect, said Penn State and USF are among the other schools he is garnering interest from besides those that have offered.

Of course, Trevell is on Clemson’s radar as well, and he has been on campus numerous times in the past to watch his brother play.

Trevell singled out “the coaches and fans” as what he likes most about Clemson, adding he “would love the offer” to play for the Tigers should he receive it in the future.

“I love the school and the campus,” he said. “The atmosphere is different.”

Looking ahead, Trevell has some college trips in mind that he wants to make in the fall.

“I was planning on setting my visits up after September 1st,” he said. “But I know a few schools right now that I want to visit. Penn State, Oregon, Indiana, Arkansas, Pittsburgh for now.”

It is very early in Trevell’s recruitment, and he has plenty of time to make his decision with two years of high school still to go. But when the time comes for him to commit to a school, he will base his college choice on one specific thing.

“I go by this thing called family,” he said, “so all I want is something that’s family and would help me in the future when I leave college.”

Trevell’s second-oldest brother, Tiawan, is a cornerback at Indiana who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer as a freshman in 2019.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame