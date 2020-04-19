Clemson Flashback: Swinney keeps his word

After winning the Clemson program its first ACC Championship in 20 years back in 2011, Dabo Swinney made a promise to Tiger fans that they would not have to wait 20 years for another conference championship.

Swinney was a man of his word. Four years later, he brought back another ACC Championship to Clemson. The top-ranked Tigers won their second conference title in four years under Swinney on December 5, 2015, when they hung on to beat No. 8 North Carolina, 45-37, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The win cemented Clemson’s place as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson totaled 608 total yards that night, while quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 289 of those yards to go along with three touchdown passes. He also ran for two scores on his way to being named the game’s MVP. Running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 187 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Artavis Scott caught seven passes for 96 yards with one touchdown.

The Tigers took a 42-23 lead on the Tar Heels with 11:24 to play in the game after a Watson 2-yard touchdown run, but UNC charged back with two touchdowns and attempted an onside kick with 1:13 left in the game.

However, Clemson secured the kick and ran out the clock to claim its second ACC Championship under Swinney. The win also improved the Tigers’ record to 13-0 at the time, the first time in the program’s history it had a team win 13 games.

Relive all the action from the 2015 ACC Championship Game in this photo gallery. LINK

