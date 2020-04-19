In-state standout hearing plenty from Clemson

A good kicker is a valuable asset for any football team, and Will Fowler has the potential to be just that for whichever college squad he suits up for in the future.

The strong-legged class of 2021 prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) High School has a couple of Division I offers and is drawing interest from a slew of other programs.

“I’ve been gifted with a very powerful leg, so kickoffs are the best facet of my game,” Fowler said. “I can also kick field goals with D1 height from 60 (yards) and in. I am an accurate kicker with good form.”

Army and Air Force have offered Fowler, while Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arkansas, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Appalachian State are among other schools expressing interest.

“Recruiting has been going well for me,” he said. “Coaches are calling me just about every day and I’m in constant contact with the schools that are most interested in me. A handful of new schools have shown major interest in me lately.”

According to Fowler, he communicates frequently with multiple members of Clemson’s staff.

“I talk with the coaches at Clemson every day,” he said. “We usually talk about how they want me at Clemson and how their program stands out.”

Fowler feels an offer from Clemson is coming but isn’t sure whether it will be a scholarship offer or a preferred walk-on offer.

“I just know it’s up to Coach Swinney about whether it’s a scholarship or PWO,” Fowler said.

“It would be great to have the opportunity to become a Tiger,” he added.

Fowler camped at Clemson last summer and has made several unofficial visits there, and it is one of the schools he wants to get back to whenever the NCAA allows recruits to resume taking visits. Right now, all in-person recruiting is suspended through May 31.

“I want to head to UNC, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and a couple others,” he said.

Fowler doesn’t have a specific timetable for his decision, he just wants to have it made soon enough to be a midyear enrollee.

“As long as I can commit to a school in time to early enroll then it doesn’t really matter to me,” he said.

