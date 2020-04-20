Clemson Flashback: Tigers hand Oklahoma second straight whooping in Orange Bowl

For a second straight year, and for the third time in history, Clemson knocked off Oklahoma in a bowl game, this time it was 37-17 in the Orange Bowl and this time it was in the national semifinals.

Clemson ended the 2014 season with a 40-6 win over the Sooners in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Tigers also beat Oklahoma in the 1989 Citrus Bowl, 13-6.

Making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, the top-ranked Tigers outscored No. 4 Oklahoma 21-0 in the second half of the Orange Bowl to improve to 14-0 for the first time in school history, while advancing to the 2016 CFP National Championship Game.

Running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 150 yards and scored on touchdowns of one and four yards. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow and ran for one touchdown, while kicker Greg Huegel added field goals of 26, 36 and 43 yards.

Clemson finished the game with 530 total yards, including 312 on the ground. Watson rushed for 145 yards and threw for 187. The Clemson defense, led by defensive MVP Ben Boulware, held the Sooners to 67 rushing yards.

Boulware also recorded his second career interception against Oklahoma when he snagged a Baker Mayfield pass at the goal line. The year before, he returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

