Lawrence delivers uplifting message to Clemson fans or anyone listening

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is usually lifting Tiger fans and his teammates up by throwing touchdown passes on his way to victory on Saturday afternoons at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. However, the All-ACC quarterback took a few minutes to deliver an encouraging message through the Athletes’ Corner social media platforms on Sunday.

Obviously, the United States and the rest of the world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which here in the United States has shut down most everything in the last six weeks. However, Lawrence wanted to share a few of positive thoughts and ideas, in hopes he could lift some people up during this trying time.

“I just want to take a second and share some things that I have been learning through this whole process,” he said. “Obviously, in the days ahead there is going to be a lot more to learn. I think that will be one of the benefits of the whole thing that is going on.

“One of the benefits will be that we will have a different perceptive on life. I think we will enjoy things a lot more than we did before. We will not take some things for granted. For example, just being able to see one another whenever we want to. I think that will be one of the benefits. I am not saying this a good thing. Obviously, it is not, especially the people that are being effective by it, but I think that will be one of the benefits going forward.”

Lawrence said he has learned the importance of staying in touch with those you care about, such as friends, family, or anyone you might be close to that you can’t see during the quarantine.

“I think it is really important to stay connected to one another. Especially, from a faith standpoint,” he said. “You know, it is really important to keep that group of believers around you that just encourage you where you can encourage them, where you can share things that the Lord is teaching you. Where you can be poured into, all of things are just so important.

“That should not just stop because we are quarantined. So, any way you can, really just reach out. Keep reaching out to people. Stay in communication. Share good news with one another. I think that is really powerful. Share something good with someone. People are hearing so much bad news, whether that is on social media or TV. I think sharing some good news goes a long way.”

The last thing Lawrence wanted to share in the two-minute video was the power of prayer.

“Everyone talks about that, but constant prayer, whether that is for medical professionals, people that have the coronavirus and just people that are being affected in everyday life, which is most of us,” the Clemson quarterback said. “So, I think, if our country can kind of gather around all of those things, it would make a big difference.

“I just encourage everyone to try their best to do those things. I know it can be hard. I think, it is going to be cool some of things we learn through this whole process.”

