Nation’s No. 1 player decommits from Clemson

Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman has decommitted from Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Foreman, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, had been committed to the Tigers since Jan. 26 when he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus for its elite junior day function.

Foreman’s decision to reopen his recruitment ultimately boils down to the fact that he desires to take more visits in order to be completely certain he is making the right college choice. That conflicts with Swinney’s longstanding policy, which is he does not allow prospects to visit other schools once they are committed to Clemson. If they are going to take visits elsewhere, then they must decommit first; Swinney wants his commitments to be 100-percent “All In.”

Now, Foreman’s decommitment does not mean that he won’t end up at Clemson in the long run. The Tigers will continue to recruit him and would welcome him back if he wants to recommit after he is done making his visits. For example, former five-star linebacker Shaq Smith decommitted from Clemson back in 2015 so he could take more visits, then later decided to recommit to the Tigers following those visits.

It should be noted that Swinney’s strict no-visit policy has helped the Tigers more than it has hurt them in the past. Clemson may have lost some other players had Swinney allowed them to take visits elsewhere, and for the most part, Clemson’s commitment retention rate has been excellent.

We will have to wait and see how this particular situation with Foreman turns out after he goes through the process. He plans to be an early enrollee, meaning he will sign during the December early signing period.