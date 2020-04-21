Standout OL says Clemson offer would ‘drastically’ impact recruitment

One standout in-state prospect for Clemson recruiting followers to keep an eye on moving forward is Collin Sadler, a class of 2022 offensive tackle from Greenville (S.C.) High School.

The stout 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore has half a dozen scholarship offers early in the process and is drawing interest from a slew of other major programs including the Tigers.

“Mississippi State, LSU, USC, Clemson, Duke, Tennessee, Bama, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Miami, UGA, Notre Dame, Stanford, Kentucky, Arizona State,” Sadler listed when asked who is showing interest besides those that have offered.

Sadler made his first recruiting visit to Clemson in early March when he was able to tour the facilities, take in a spring practice and spend time with the coaching staff.

“The thing that stood out the most to me while I was on my visit was definitely the team’s mentality,” Sadler said. “It was one of those places you could tell really brings the best out of people.”

One of the highlights of Sadler’s experience on campus was having a chance to talk with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I was kind of in shock the first time I met Coach Swinney,” he said. “He’s one of college football’s best coaches of all time, so naturally my mind was moving at a hundred miles an hour. If I had to say one thing about him it would be that I could tell right off the bat how genuine he is.”

Besides Clemson, Sadler has been able to visit Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, UNC and Notre Dame so far, and he plans to hit the road again to check out a bunch of other schools following the conclusion of the NCAA’s dead period, which was recently extended through at least May 31 due to COVID-19.

“I definitely will be visiting Georgia and Florida in the near future,” he said, “but really I want to go on as many visits as I can while I’m still relatively early in my recruiting process.”

Sadler hopes to make the short trip back to Tigertown whenever he is invited to return.

“As far as getting back to Clemson, I’ll definitely be doing that as soon as they give me the green light to come back,” he said.

Sadler’s offer list currently includes Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, and figures to grow exponentially as he progresses through the recruiting process.

As you’d expect, if Sadler receives an offer from the Palmetto State’s powerhouse program in the future, it would shake things up a lot for the local prospect who lives less than an hour away from Death Valley.

“An offer from Clemson would drastically change my recruiting process,” he said.

