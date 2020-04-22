Clemson Flashback: Tigers win in Tallahassee for first time in 10 years

Jordan Leggett caught a pass from Deshaun Watson down the sideline and then dove for the winning touchdown with 2:06 to play, as No. 3 Clemson rallied to knock off 12th-ranked Florida State, 37-34. Leggett’s winning touchdown covered 34 yards.

The win on October 29, 2016 was the Tigers’ first win at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., since 2006.

Watson totaled 430 yards of offense, including 378 yards through the air. Leggett finished the game with five catches for 122 yards, including the 34-yard game-winner. With the win, Watson became the first quarterback since the 2010 and 2011 seasons to beat the Seminoles in consecutive years. Oklahoma’s Landry Jones did it then.

Relive all the action from the Tigers big win at Florida State in this photo gallery. LINK

