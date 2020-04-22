Elite athlete can see himself playing for Swinney, Venables

Dasan McCullough is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2022 class, a versatile athlete who can play all over the field on defense and excel wherever he lines up.

The four-star from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kan., is already a coveted recruit with more than 30 offers and says four schools are currently standing out by how hard they are coming after him early in the process.

“Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and FSU have been recruiting me very hard,” McCullough recently told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson is also showing substantial early interest in the 6-foot-4, 205-pound McCullough, who reminds the coaches a lot of Isaiah Simmons, and McCullough is certainly interested in the Tigers as well.

Asked what appeals most to him about Clemson, McCullough answered, “The coaching staff and the scheme,” adding that he is very fond of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Venables is a great guy I could see myself playing for as well as Coach Dabo,” McCullough said. “Coach Dabo seems like an unbelievable person and a dude I could see myself grinding for and winning championships with.”

The Tigers see McCullough potentially being an all-around weapon on their defense — a la Simmons — who can play almost every position on that side of the ball including safety, linebacker, defensive end and some slot cornerback, too.

McCullough feels he would fit right in on Clemson’s defense if he were to play there.

“Their scheme is made for guys like me,” he said. “I know a lot about the scheme due to me watching their film, as well as my high school running the exact same defense.”

McCullough, who will be a junior next season, is a ways away from making his decision but wants to get his commitment out of the way before his senior season. Several factors will be particularly important to McCullough when the time comes for him to make his college choice.

“What I look in for a school is: Great and stable coaching, a great school and campus, a scheme I could see myself playing and reaching my full potential, and a place where I’m needed not wanted,” he said.

Ohio State and Michigan State became the latest schools to offer him on Tuesday, joining Texas, Michigan, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among others on his offer list.

