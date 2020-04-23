Another DE adds offer from Clemson

Clemson has extended yet another offer to a defensive end prospect in the 2021 class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star Dallas Turner reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Turner, who lists over 30 offers, announced a top 10 of Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State and Florida in early March.

As a junior last season, Turner tallied 74 total tackles including 18 for loss and 15 sacks. He played at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Turner is the third defensive end to receive an offer from Clemson since five-star defensive end Korey Foreman decommitted from the Tigers on Tuesday, joining Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star Keanu Koht and Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star Monkell Goodwine.