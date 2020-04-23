Clemson extends basketball coaches’ contracts

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met electronically on Thursday morning and officially approved extensions for Clemson’s three assistant coaches on Brad Brownell’s basketball staff.

Assistant coaches Dick Bender, Antonio Reynolds Dean and Anthony Goins all had a year added to their contracts but there was no raise in their salaries.

Reynolds Dean, who begins his fourth year at Clemson, will make $257,000 again this year. Bender, who is in his ninth year with Brownell, will continue to make his $235,000 salary. Goins, who is in his second year, will make $230,000.

The terms of all three coaches’ contracts expires on April 30 of 2021. A one-year contract has been the standard for assistants in the Clemson basketball programs. It is also the standard for assistant coaches in some of the Olympic sports as well.

Clemson’s assistant men’s basketball coaches can receive incentive bonuses up to $75,000.

