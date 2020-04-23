Clemson Flashback: 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Hopefuls

There is a chance Clemson could tie its record of three players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins today at 8 p.m.

Last year’s draft, when Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were selected in the first 17 picks, is the only time in Clemson Football’s history that three players were chosen in the opening round.

Tonight, former Clemson stars Isaiah Simmons, Tee Higgins and A.J. Terrell are all considered first-round talent and could all go in the first 32 picks. Day 1 of the draft is the first round, while Day 2 will consistent of the second and the third rounds on Friday. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday.

Relive some of the best action from Simmons’, Higgins’ and Terrell’s Clemson’s career in this Clemson Flashback Photo Gallery: LINK

