Feaster agrees to free agent deal after draft

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster agreed to a undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Feaster, of course, transferred to South Carolina for his last year in hopes of earning an NFL draft spot. Feaster left Clemson to gain more carries after losing the starting job at running back to Travis Etienne, who has become an All-American and a two-time ACC Player of the Year at Clemson.

At Clemson, Feaster rushed for 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries. He also had 23 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown in 674 snaps over 41 career games, including 11 starts from 2016-2018.

Feaster left Clemson ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (5.99) behind his former teammate Travis Etienne. He also helped the Tigers to two national championships in 2016 and 2018 before transferring to rival South Carolina prior to his senior year.

Feaster graduated to South Carolina after he earned his degree at Clemson. At South Carolina last season, Feaster finished the year as the Gamecocks’ top rusher with 124 carries for 572 yards, a 5.4-yard average, with five touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 87 yards.

He earned honorable mention All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He rushed 12 times for 47 yards in the season finale against his former Tiger teammates. He finished his college career with 2,002 yards and 20 touchdowns.

