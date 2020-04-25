Wallace picked in Day 3 of NFL Draft

Safety K’Von Wallace became the fourth Clemson defensive player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday when the Philadelphia Eagles took him with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round.

Wallace joins fellow safety Tanner Muse, who was surprisingly taken in the third round of draft (pick No. 100) by the Las Vegas Raiders late Friday night.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was chosen in the first round (No. 8) by the Arizona Cardinals, along with cornerback A.J. Terrell, who the Atlanta Falcons took at No. 16.

Overall, Wallace is the sixth former Tiger selected in this year’s draft. He also joined wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was picked No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, and offensive lineman John Simpson, who the Las Vegas Raiders selected with the 109th pick early in the fourth round.

Wallace is the first former Tiger to be selected by the Eagles since defensive end Ricky Sapp was picked by the Eagles in 2010. Of course, the most famous former Tiger to play for Philadelphia was safety Brian Dawkins, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

In 2019, Wallace was a third-team All-ACC selection for Clemson after he was credited with 81 tackles (3.0 for loss), 10 passes broken up, two sacks and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He started all 15 games and was voted as a permanent team captain by his teammates.

Wallace completed his four-year Clemson career with 178 career tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, had five interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles. The Clemson safety played in 1,896 snaps over 59 games, including 36 starts. He departed Clemson tied for the most career games played in school history, matching the 59 by Christian Wilkins, Tanner Muse and Cannon Smith.

