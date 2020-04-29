Breeland takes to Twitter, claims he is innocent

Former Clemson standout and current Kansas City Chief, Bashaud Breeland, claims he is innocent and appears he is going to fight the five counts he was charged and arrested on Tuesday afternoon in York County, S.C.

Breeland was charged on five counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license, which was first reported by The Charleston Post and Courier.

However, Breeland is disputing those charges and took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to declare his innocence. The Allendale, S.C., native wrote he was at a gas station pumping gas when two men approached him. When police pulled up, the men threw something in his car, which the police saw.

Breeland said he was the only one detained and charged. He felt he should not have been the one charged in the situation.

Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) April 29, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Breeland said he is not fighting the charges to clear his name because he does not care what people think. “I know the truth. Innocent until proven guilty.”

I’m not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) April 29, 2020

Breeland played cornerback for Clemson from 2011-’13 and this past year he helped lead Kansas City to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years. He recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chiefs to stay in Kansas City.

In the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland totaled seven tackles and had an interception in the second quarter that set up a Kansas City score.

At Clemson, Breeland was an All-ACC performer in 2013. He finished his Clemson career with 136 tackles and six interceptions.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Get your custom yard sign. Just one of many great items available from Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft