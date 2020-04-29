Clemson Flashback: Bryant makes life difficult for Stidham, Auburn

Clemson sacked Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham 11 times on September 9, 2017, in a battle of two of the nation’s best defenses.

In the end, No. 3 Clemson had just a little more offense, as two Kelly Bryant touchdowns were the difference in a 14-6 win over No. 13 Auburn. It marked Clemson’s fourth straight victory over Auburn.

Relive all the pregame and game action from Clemson’s hard-nosed win in this TCI photo gallery: LINK

Austin Bryant led a Clemson defense that held the SEC’s Tigers to just 117 total yards, including 13 rushing yards. Austin Bryant had four sacks, the most in history against an SEC opponent for Clemson, while it also tied the all-time single game record for sacks.

Bryant sacked Stidham on Auburn’s final two plays to seal the victory.

The defense’s 11 sacks overall were the second most in school history and the most against an FBS team. In the second half, the Clemson defense allowed minus-15 yards on the ground and just 25 overall.

Kelly Bryant led the Clemson offense with 181 yards on 19-of-29 passing. He also ran for 52 yards on 19 carries. His 3-yard touchdown just before the half turned out to be the game winner. He also scored on a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

