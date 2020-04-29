Reviewing Clemson’s commitments: Beaux Collins

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 4 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Beaux Collins:

Profile:

Position: WR

Hometown (High School): Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 195

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 6 WR, No. 4 state, No. 30 national (Rivals); 4-star, No. 7 WR, No. 7 state, No. 64 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 16 WR, No. 11 state, No. 111 national (247Sports)

How Clemson got him:

Collins first visited Clemson last June for the Dabo Swinney Camp and left campus with an offer from the Tigers. He then attended the Florida State game at Death Valley in October before returning for Clemson’s elite junior day on Jan. 25, when he committed to the program.

Before going ahead and pulling the trigger on his commitment, Collins had originally planned to commit this summer after taking some more visits. However, the elite wideout knew with certainty that he wanted to be a Tiger and saw no need to delay his decision. Clemson’s coaching staff, culture and the program’s rich track record of producing NFL receivers helped the Tigers beat out Ohio State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Stanford, LSU and a host of other schools for Collins.

Collins was teammates with Clemson freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco, and the two are close friends. The chance to reunite with and catch passes from Uiagalelei at the next level was undoubtedly a major factor in Collins’ decision.

While Clemson’s coaching staff as a whole did a great job of recruiting Collins, new receivers coach Tyler Grisham merits special mention for the role he played in building a strong relationship with Collins following the departure of Jeff Scott to South Florida.

What Clemson is getting:

Collins will fit right in with Clemson’s receiving corps as another big, long athlete. Strong and physical at 6-foot-4 and nearly 200 pounds, Collins can climb the ladder and make contested catches in jump-ball situations. He is an effective route-runner and a smooth runner in general with good long speed. Overall, his combination of size, speed and athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare for many opposing defenders. Collins has all of the talent and ability to make a big impact for Clemson and develop into an NFL-caliber receiver. He is a high-ceiling prospect with star potential.

As a junior last season, Collins recorded 41 receptions for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping St. John Bosco win the CIF Open Division state championship.

