Reviewing Clemson's commitments: Cade Denhoff

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 4 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Cade Denhoff:

Profile:

Class, Position: DE

Hometown (High School): Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School)

Height, Weight: 6-5, 238

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 5 SDE, No. 8 state, No. 60 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 10 DE, No. 12 state, No. 77 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 11 SDE, No. 17 state, No. 160 national (Rivals)

How Clemson got him:

Denhoff worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the past two years and picked up an offer from Clemson following the camp last summer.

The Tigers were able to get Denhoff on campus for multiple unofficial visits over the last couple of years, including for the Boston College game last October and most recently on Jan. 25 for their elite junior day. He announced his commitment to Clemson a day later on Jan. 26.

Clemson’s culture and family atmosphere resonated strongly with Denhoff, who connected with the coaching staff – particularly Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall – and developed a closer relationship with them than any of the other coaches that recruited him.

Denhoff, who had more than two dozen total offers, narrowed down his list to a top seven of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia in November.

What Clemson is getting:

Denhoff will give the Tigers another talented pass-rusher that is adept at stopping the run as well. A tall, lengthy weapon off the edge, Denhoff has a combination of quickness and strength that he uses to get to the quarterback or ball-carrier on a consistent basis. Because he is good against both the pass and run, Denhoff has the ability to be a three-down player for the Tigers. There is a lot for Clemson to work with from a physical standpoint and his body should only continue to fill out at the next level.

Denhoff is a great young man with high character off the field who will fit right in at Clemson. On the field, he has a lot of upside with all the tools to make a big impact for the Tigers and then potentially play in the NFL one day.

A stat-sheet stuffer throughout his high school career, Denhoff racked up 92 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a junior last season. He posted 95 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Get your custom yard sign. Just one of many great items available from Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft