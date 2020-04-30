Clemson Flashback: Clemson humbles Heisman Trophy winner

Third-ranked Clemson scored 26 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to roll past No. 14 Louisville, 47-21, on September 16, 2017, in an Atlantic Coast Conference Showdown at Louisville.

Kelly Bryant out-shined Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 316 yards, all career highs. The Clemson quarterback ran for two scores and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud.

Relive all the pre-game and game action from the Tigers’ win at Louisville in TCI’s photo gallery. LINK

The Tigers’ defense continued to be stingy as they held Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, to 181 yards of total offense in the first three quarters as Clemson built a 33-7 lead.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Clemson defense sacked Jackson four times, as he completed just 21 of 42 passes.

