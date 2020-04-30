Lawrence already drawing the most attention as No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Since he torched Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman, Trevor Lawrence has been pretty much everyone’s potential top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 2020 NFL Draft now officially in the history books, next year’s draft is already being discussed, and as expected, Lawrence is already being picked as the first overall pick in the draft.

Clemson has never had a No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft. The highest a Tiger has been taken in a draft is No. 4 overall, which has happened four times. Banks McFadden was selected No. 4 overall in the 1940 Draft, while Gaines Adams (2007), Sammy Watkins (2014) and Clelin Ferrell (2019) did the same in their respected draft classes.

Lawrence will enter the 2020 football season having completed 527-of-804 career passes for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has played in all 30 games so far in his college career, including 26 starts. He has led the Tigers to a 25-1 record in those 26 starts, including 25 straight wins to start his career.

The Clemson quarterback has also rushed for 967 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 163 carries in his career. He started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman in helping Clemson become the first major college football team in the modern era to go 15-0.

Clemson won each of its last 10 games by 20 points or more, as Lawrence became the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national title since 1985.

Last year, Lawrence and the Tigers opened the season with 14 straight wins before losing to LSU in the national championship game.

Here are what others are saying about Lawrence for next year’s NFL Draft.

