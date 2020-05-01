Clemson wants degree high on athletes’ priority list, not just utilizing NIL

Though the general public learned the NCAA Board of Governors was moving forward in changing rules that could allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL), its member conferences and schools have known for a few weeks now.

The NIL rules will ultimately allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told Mark Packer on his “Off Campus Show” on ESPNU Radio Thursday afternoon, his department has known what the NCAA was wanting to do for a week or two. They are already in the process of reviewing those items and will be able to form a comment that is due back to the NCAA in the next couple of months.

“Normally, we would be having spring meetings where everybody kind of gets together, but obviously, that is off the table,” Radakovich said. “So, over the next three to four weeks, we will be having detail discussions on NIL.”

The Board of Governors recommendations will move to the rules-making structure in each of the NCAA’s three divisions for further consideration. The divisions are expected to adopt new NIL rules by January to take effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

“I think we all knew it was going to come. I think the guardrails around it are certainly important to make sure that there are not issues associated, the unattended consequences nobody wants,” Radakovich said. “But it also gives student-athletes, who are entrepreneurial, the opportunity to take advantage of being an athlete and having the business savvy to maybe make some dollars off their name, image and likeness. That is the world we live in right now.”

Radakovich said some of those ways are passive and some are more aggressive and time consuming.

“We have to be able to strike those balances and create the guardrails that are necessary to be able to allow the student-athlete, who is pursuing a degree, to continue to make sure getting that degree is really high up on their priority list and not just utilizing their name, image and likeness for some dollars.

“So, that will be a delicate balance and time will, I think, reveal a lot of good answers to that.”

The man running @ClemsonTigers, @ClemsonDRad, told @MarkPacker why there are positives and negatives with student-athletes being able to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness. pic.twitter.com/IXbKolHNpM — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 30, 2020

