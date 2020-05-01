Hancock will bring physicality, lockdown ability to Clemson

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 5 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Jordan Hancock:

Profile:

Position: CB

Hometown (High School): Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)

Height, Weight: 6-1, 165

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 5 CB, No. 7 state, No. 47 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 7 CB, No. 11 state, No. 100 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 10 CB, No. 12 state, No. 136 national (Rivals)

How Clemson got him:

Hancock received an offer from Clemson in January, calling it his “dream school” when he announced the offer via Twitter. The Tigers got him back on campus two months later for their March 7 junior day, which marked his first visit to Clemson since he attended the Louisville game at Death Valley during his sophomore year in 2018.

Clemson hit a home run with Hancock on the junior day visit, impressing him enough to earn his commitment four days later on March 11. Hancock felt a different vibe from most other schools while on Clemson’s campus and said the way the Tigers genuinely care about him not only as a player, but as a person as well, really resonated with him.

Hancock, a consensus top-150 national prospect, chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State and many other schools on his list of 40-plus offers.

What Clemson is getting:

Hancock had an outstanding junior season last year when he received first-team all-state honors while playing against the best competition in Georgia in its 7A classification. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete is long, fast and physical and has all the makings of an excellent cover corner at the next level. He possesses top-notch ball skills and uses his instincts and ability to read offenses to help him jump routes and make plays on the ball.

One of Hancock’s most impressive traits, in our opinion, when watching him on film is his willingness to tackle. He is certainly not afraid to hit and loves to lay the boom on a ballcarrier when the opportunity arises. He has great closing speed when he comes up to make tackles in the screen or run game, and he is adept at blitzing off the edge.

Another plus for Hancock is his versatility and ability to play both the field and boundary corner positions as well as nickelback. He has all the tools to be a lockdown corner for the Tigers in the future.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Get your custom yard sign. Just one of many great items available from Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft