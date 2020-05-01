Tigers get in touch with Georgia QB, SEC commit

With one of its quarterback targets now off the board, Clemson has gotten in touch with another signal-caller in the class of 2021 to express interest.

Since Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Christian Veilleux committed to Penn State on Wednesday, multiple members of Clemson’s staff have reached out to Bubba Chandler (pictured above left) of North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., including quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and area recruiter Mickey Conn.

“I talked to Coach Streeter last night,” Chandler told The Clemson Insider on Thursday, “and I’ve been in contact all day with Elliott, Streeter and Conn.”

Based on what he has heard from the coaches, Chandler — a two-sport athlete currently committed to play baseball at Georgia — feels good about his chances of earning a football offer from Clemson and believes he could have a chance to suit up for the baseball team, too.

“They want to get to know me,” Chandler said of Clemson’s staff. “They’re super interested in me to potentially play baseball as well there.”

“It should be a fast, easy process of an offer,” he added.

Chandler (6-3, 190) cites football offers from UNC Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Troy, Elon, Mercer and Gardner-Webb, and says Auburn is showing significant interest also.

While he has been committed to the Bulldogs’ baseball program since June 2019, Chandler wants to explore his other options.

“I love UGA. But I love football as well,” he said. “I’m going to look over and consider any opportunity, such as Clemson.”

The Tigers will certainly have Chandler’s attention if they decide to give him an offer.

“I’m very interested in Clemson no doubt,” he said. “The offer would mean the world to me.”

Chandler said wherever he attends college, he hopes to play both football and baseball.

