Lawrence will worry about his pro career when the time comes

It seems as if most every “Way Too Early” Mock Draft that has been released since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft has Trevor Lawrence sitting at the top.

It’s no surprise, really, but it does make things interesting for the Clemson quarterback who will be entering his junior season when the Tigers get back on campus, they hope, later this summer.

After suffering his first loss as a college quarterback back in January, to an abbreviated spring practice, to now getting through the quarantine period of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been an interesting off-season for Lawrence.

On one hand, the Tigers’ starter is looking forward to the challenge of taking his team to a third straight national championship appearance. On the other hand, he also has come to the realization that his professional future is very real now.

It would be understandable if the Clemson quarterback is thinking about next year’s draft and what it all could mean, especially after watching Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa both come off the board last week with top 5 picks.

“I don’t really watch most of the stuff. Through social media I see like the articles or whatever, but I don’t pay too much attention to it,” Lawrence said recently. “I like to pay attention to guys that were here (at Clemson). I will watch them at the combine and, obviously, when they get drafted, but I don’t pay it too much attention.”

Lawrence will enter the 2020 football season having completed 527-of-804 career passes for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has played in all 30 games so far in his college career, including 26 starts. He has led the Tigers to a 25-1 record in those 26 starts, including 25 straight wins to start his career.

The Clemson quarterback has also rushed for 967 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 163 carries in his career. He started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman in helping Clemson become the first major college football team in the modern era to go 15-0.

Lawrence, who many consider to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, admitted he has thought about his future, but that was before the Tigers began spring practice back in late February.

“I think about it a little bit and the possibilities of the future, but especially not now,” he said. “That is something you think about when the season is over. For me, I still have at least one more year, maybe two, so that is still a long way away. You kinda have to start thinking about things, but you also have to be smart. You have to be in the moment and really enjoy it now, too.”

Lawrence is scheduled to graduate in December, which he says will open the door for him to do whatever is in his best interest.

But for now, he is focused is being the best quarterback he can be for the Clemson Tigers and what he hopes is another run at a national championship.

