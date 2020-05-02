Tigers getting well-rounded, elite linebacker in Trotter

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 5 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Jeremiah Trotter Jr.:

Profile:

Position: LB

Hometown (High School): Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep School)

Height, Weight: 6-2, 210

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Ratings/Rankings: 5-star, No. 1 OLB, No. 1 state, No. 7 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 1 ILB, No. 2 state, No. 25 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 7 ILB, No. 6 state, No. 105 national (Rivals)

How Clemson got him:

Trotter Jr. picked up an offer from Clemson after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, then returned to campus for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7. After witnessing the Tigers’ 24-10 victory over the Aggies at Death Valley, Trotter went ahead and pulled the trigger on his commitment.

A five-star prospect per ESPN, Trotter loved the game atmosphere he experienced at Clemson and came away very impressed by Dabo Swinney’s postgame speech to his team in the locker room. Overall, he felt right at home at Clemson and could see himself fitting in there, both reasons he decided to be a Tiger.

Trotter’s commitment came as a surprise, as he wasn’t necessarily expected to render a decision that early in the process, but he has been All In ever since.

What Clemson is getting:

Trotter Jr. is a well-rounded, aggressive linebacker with a high motor who has shown the ability to both stop the run and rush the passer while playing against top competition at Philadelphia high school powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep. He is a threat when blitzing off the edge and has developed solid man-to-man coverage skills as well.

A physical player, Trotter is an impact hitter and makes his presence felt on tackles, usually stopping the ballcarrier in their tracks. Smart and instinctive, Trotter is able to read and diagnose plays effectively and navigates through traffic well to get to the quarterback or running back. He is an excellent tackler and typically makes the plays that are there to be made, and with authority. He uses his athleticism and range to play sideline to sideline and closes on the ball quickly.

Trotter has strong pedigree, as well, as the son of former NFL standout and Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. The younger Trotter will give Brent Venables and the Tigers an elite talent at linebacker, and he has the potential to be a difference-maker for Clemson on defense.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame