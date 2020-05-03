Clemson coach checks in on standout OL

Clemson assistant coach Brandon Streeter recently reached out to Chapin (S.C.) head coach Justin Gentry to check in on one of his standout offensive lineman, class of 2022 prospect Chase Sweigart.

“It’s a privilege and an honor for Coach Streeter to show interest in me,” Sweigart said. “I look forward to earning a stronger relationship in the near future with him.”

Sweigart is on the radar of Clemson and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, having participated in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in each summer since he was a second grader prior to last year when he was unable to work out due to injury, though he still attended the camp.

Unfortunately for Sweigart, he won’t have a chance to compete at the camp again this year as Clemson University announced last week the cancellation of all on-campus athletic and academic camps scheduled to be held this summer due to COVID-19.

The Swinney Camps typically take place the first two weeks of June.

“I am devastated that I cannot participate in camp for the second year in a row because last year I had an injury from spring and I was truly looking forward to this year’s camp to show improvement since the last time they saw me freshman year,” Sweigart said. “I’ll miss seeing Coach Caldwell’s first impression this year.”

Along with Clemson, a lot of other schools are showing early interest in Sweigart, a 6-foot-6 rising junior who last weighed in at 298 pounds.

“I’ve had Louisville contact me to come watch a game,” he said. “I’ve taken two visits to NC State and they want me up there on an individual visit. Clemson, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, App State, Kentucky, Florida, South Florida and Illinois.”

As he works toward his first offer, Sweigart has been training hard in an effort to stay in shape while away from school during the pandemic and hone his craft as an O-lineman.

“I have been able to work out during quarantine,” he said. “I have a weight set at home and doing a good bit of lifting and running. I’ve been working with Cory Helms, TrenchWork Performance, to improve my skills and performance as an OL twice a week.”

